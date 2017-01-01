The simplest way to design & ship apparel online

Customize exceptional products, store them with us and we'll ship them where they need to go, automatically.

Shirt box 90c5978ce3f208f95043b2795c5c9ea773f5903cfc51fadcf34be91318f38c68
Create products worth keeping forever
Product grid mobile 5c6384e53dd053855637b4ddc1e92f4a2a333bfd9a2277a718dd2d2b1e3fdddf

We believe in creating memorable products that stand the test of time. That's why we exclusively work with high quality inks and premium fabrics.

Process image bd993d25ef74c152463ed4e4bda978e5a0a640ebc90c2295fffcf5eee8450740
From production to delivery

After we print your products we can be as involved as you'd like. Post production services include storage, fulfillment and shipping.

We integrate with

Design a product in seconds

Pick your apparel, apply your design and your product is ready for order.

Start designing
Shirts 7cb6f69328048beca7cec041c70d404449b2fe1332abf694a0861e61fbed9648
We put quality above all else

We have the highest of standards when it comes to manufacturing. We offer name brand apparel made of premium fabrics and use top quality discharge and water based inks for retail quality print results.

What our customers say

We’ve been an extremely happy INK'A customer. INK'A provides us with a great dashboard that makes inventory tracking and reordering incredibly easy. The customer support and fulfillment has been nothing short of spectacular.

- Joe Ziemer - Betterment

What our customers say

At developer conferences where we have INK'A shirts, we consistently get not just complements, but have one or two people asking specifically for the name of our vendor. The service from Frank has always been great, and while we haven’t used the fulfilment API yet, knowing we can automate some processes in the future is exciting.

- Tim Lytle - Nexmo

What our customers say

We use INK'A for all our purchases. The process has been really intuitive and the team has been great to work with. Great feedback on the quality of the clothes too!

- Eric Ho - CapitalOne Labs

A word from our founder

"The Inkas were a highly developed civilization that placed a premium on technology and art. And like them, we do too. We combine craftsmanship and easy to use digital solutions so that brands never have to worry about all the details that go into creating apparel online. It is our sincere pleasure to manage everything that happens behind the scenes."

Signature 6fccdbc8388c81ee29a9b6be98952d83a421bafec54d4187476c3c7abf7b2573